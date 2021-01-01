About this product

Fast Acting, Discreet and Portable!



We took our 10 years in the industry and leveraged our knowledge of creating powder based beverages (one of our founders created a powder based effervescent beverage company in 2006) to bring you sprinQ !!



Simply sprinkle into your favorite beverage or food to achieve a state of Bliss whenever life needs a rest! sprinQ comes in three mico-dose versions to the meet the challenge:



TUNE: 5 MG of THC (20 stickpacks per bag)

EQUALIZE: 5 MG of THC / 5 MG CBD (20 stickpacks per bag)

POWER: 10 MG CBD / 1 MG THC (10 stickpacks per bag)



Product Highlights:

A) Ethically Grown and Environmentally Sourced*

B) Water soluble

C) Sugar Free

D) Gluten Free

E) Vegan



Powered by plantrica:



A) nanoTeQ: Nano-Particle technology means quicker absorption times and consistent formula effects

B) eQuiLib: THC Anti-Anxiety formulation



* All marQaha ingredients are deeply researched where we have verified the ethics of origin and analysis.