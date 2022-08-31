Kick up the heels and relax on the porch, we decided to turn one of our most popular beverages into a 1:1 gummy!



Product Highlights:



1) Ethically Grown and Environmentally Sourced*

2) Infused and Dusted with REAL Fruit!

3) Gluten Free

4) Pectin Based

5) Vegan

6) Powered by plantrica's 1) enQap 2) nanoTeQ 3) eQuilib



10 MG of CBD and THC per gummy, 100 MG per container



* All marQaha ingredients are deeply researched where we have verified the ethics of origin and analysis.