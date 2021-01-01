About this product

This comforting blend of Terpenes, such as Limonene and Linalool, blended with CBD helps promote a sense of ease and calmness in your everyday life. This easy, ready-to-roll blend has a pleasant scent which makes it appealing and convenient to apply anytime, anywhere.



Aromatic Profile: Citrus



Made in the U.S.A.



Learn more at marroproducts.com