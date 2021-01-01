Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Marro Products

Marro Products

Marro Products Pain Roller

Buy Here

About this product

Our most popular blend! Powerful terpenes, such as Myrcene and Beta-Caryophyllene, blended with CBD to help promote relief from pain and inflammation. An easy, convenient roll-on applicator makes it perfect for applying anytime, anywhere.

Aromatic Profile: Eucalyptus

Made in the U.S.A.

Learn more at marroproducts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!