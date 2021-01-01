Loading…
Logo for the brand Marro Products

Marro Products

Marro Products Sleep Roller

About this product

Seeking a relaxed, good night's sleep? CBD + Terpenes such as Linalool and Terpineol provide a sense of calmness towards the mind and body making it an ideal blend for a restful night. An easy, convenient roll-on applicator makes it perfect for applying anytime, anywhere.

Aromatic Profile: Lavender

Made in the U.S.A.

Learn more at marroproducts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!