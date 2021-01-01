About this product

This LIMITED EDITION set will allow you to try all four of our topical CBD + Terpene blends that will assist in relieving pain/discomfort, anxiousness/stress, sleeplessness, and cramps! Each mini sampler is approximately 4 doses. Also included is a box of wildflower seeds! You can plant these in a pot, your garden, or anywhere you prefer.



“Nature isn’t just beautiful, even in small doses it changes the way we feel.” – Anonymous



INCLUDES:

1 MINI PAIN ROLLER

1 MINI ANXIETY ROLLER

1 MINI SLEEP ROLLER

1 MINI CRAMPS ROLLER

1 BOX OF WILDFLOWER SEEDS



Made in the U.S.A.



Learn more at marroproducts.com