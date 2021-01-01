Mary Jane Cases
"Vape Safe" - A lockable dictionary safe for cannabis cartridges
About this product
"Vape Safe" looks like a small English dictionary but it is actually a secure and discreet way to store your cannabis vape cartridges and batteries. Secured with a 3 number combination lock, this case keeps your cartridges or pens organized, locked and out of sight.
Inside the dictionary, protect your valuable cartridges with our high-quality neoprene foam inserts. You can choose one that is precision cut to fit standard 510 thread cannabis oil cartridges, pens, and batteries, or you can opt for a flat foam insert and put whatever you want in there!
Store our Vape Safe dictionary on your bookshelf or desk, and no one will be the wiser.
Exterior dimensions: 7.1" x 4.5" x 2.1" (180mm x 115mm x 55mm)
Interior dimensions: 6.7" x 3.9" (170mm x 100mm)
Maximum cartridge/pen/battery dimensions: 6.1" x 0.4" (156mm x 10mm)
Shipping: Mary Jane cases do not include any cartridges, cannabis or vaporizers. They can be shipped anywhere in the world.
Inside the dictionary, protect your valuable cartridges with our high-quality neoprene foam inserts. You can choose one that is precision cut to fit standard 510 thread cannabis oil cartridges, pens, and batteries, or you can opt for a flat foam insert and put whatever you want in there!
Store our Vape Safe dictionary on your bookshelf or desk, and no one will be the wiser.
Exterior dimensions: 7.1" x 4.5" x 2.1" (180mm x 115mm x 55mm)
Interior dimensions: 6.7" x 3.9" (170mm x 100mm)
Maximum cartridge/pen/battery dimensions: 6.1" x 0.4" (156mm x 10mm)
Shipping: Mary Jane cases do not include any cartridges, cannabis or vaporizers. They can be shipped anywhere in the world.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!