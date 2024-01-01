  • Colorado's #1 salve combines our tried and true whole plant infusion technique with nanotechnology.
  • Cannabis and aloe are known to renew skin at a cellular level in this decadent lotion.
  • High potency Bath Bomb with 150mg THC & 150mg CBD for the ultimate relaxation.
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Mary Jane's Medicinals

Mary Jane's Medicinals

Help your body heal itself!
All categoriesTopicals

Mary Jane's Medicinals products

10 products
Product image for 3.3oz Original Cannabis Infused Salve
Balms
3.3oz Original Cannabis Infused Salve
by Mary Jane's Medicinals
Product image for 1oz Cannabis Infused Massage Oil
Lubricants & Oils
1oz Cannabis Infused Massage Oil
by Mary Jane's Medicinals
Product image for 3.3oz Super Strength Nano Salve
Balms
3.3oz Super Strength Nano Salve
by Mary Jane's Medicinals
Product image for 0.3oz Super Strength Nano Salve
Balms
0.3oz Super Strength Nano Salve
by Mary Jane's Medicinals
Product image for .3oz Cannabis Infused Aloe Lotion
Lotions
.3oz Cannabis Infused Aloe Lotion
by Mary Jane's Medicinals
Product image for Lip Bong
Balms
Lip Bong
by Mary Jane's Medicinals
Product image for 8oz Cannabis Infused Aloe Lotion
Lotions
8oz Cannabis Infused Aloe Lotion
by Mary Jane's Medicinals
Product image for 0.3oz Original Cannabis Infused Salve
Balms
0.3oz Original Cannabis Infused Salve
by Mary Jane's Medicinals
Product image for Cloud 9 Bath Bomb
Lubricants & Oils
Cloud 9 Bath Bomb
by Mary Jane's Medicinals
Product image for 4oz Cannabis Infused Massage Oil
Lubricants & Oils
4oz Cannabis Infused Massage Oil
by Mary Jane's Medicinals