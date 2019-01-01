 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. MaryJayn'zKitchen
MaryJayn'zKitchen

Stir The pot

The 29" "SativaNap" Microfiber Towel
The 20" & 29" "Camoribean" Napkin and Drying Towel
The 29" Hourglass Shaped "SativaNap"
The 20" & 29" "SativaNap" Dish Cloth and Drying Towel
Automobile 3 PK. (20"/29"/41")
About MaryJayn'zKitchen

MaryJayn'zKitchen is a Towel Accessory company offering the "ITowel" brand providing dining entertainment products, gift items as well as cleaning objects for all around the home. These microfiber blended towels are uniquely hourglass in shape, fitted functionality for over a shoulder or lap and will not fall or droop off. MaryJayn'zKitchen's products boast both lint free and streak free characteristics for when cleaning your flatware or smoking paraphernalia as well as no outside fiber/lint contamination into your finest recipes. All towels are extremely absorbent and also provide multiple branding locations for dispensary marketing.