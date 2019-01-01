MaryJayn'zKitchen is a Towel Accessory company offering the "ITowel" brand providing dining entertainment products, gift items as well as cleaning objects for all around the home. These microfiber blended towels are uniquely hourglass in shape, fitted functionality for over a shoulder or lap and will not fall or droop off. MaryJayn'zKitchen's products boast both lint free and streak free characteristics for when cleaning your flatware or smoking paraphernalia as well as no outside fiber/lint contamination into your finest recipes. All towels are extremely absorbent and also provide multiple branding locations for dispensary marketing.