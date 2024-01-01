Loading...

Mary's Medicinals

Lotions
Indica Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
THC 100%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Remedy THC Tincture 1000mg
THC 1000%
Cartridges
Durban Poison Distillate Cartridge 1g
THC 85.03%
CBD 0%
Transdermal Patches
Indica Transdermal Patch 20mg
THC 20%
Transdermal Patches
CBN Transdermal Patch 10mg
THC 10%
Transdermal Patches
1:1 Transdermal Patch 10mg
THC 5%
CBD 5%
Balms
FORMULA Compound 1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBG
Balms
Muscle Freeze 1.5oz
CBD 70%
Hemp CBD tinctures
Remedy CBD Tincture 500mg
CBD 500%
Lotions
Indica Transdermal Gel Pen 200mg
THC 200%
Cartridges
3:1 CBD/THC Cartridge 0.5g
THC 15.529%
CBD 48.08%
Transdermal Patches
FORMULA Transdermal Patch 3:2:1 THC:CBD:CBN
Transdermal Patches
Sativa Transdermal Patch 20mg
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Balms
Transdermal Compound – 1:1 CBD:THC
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Transdermal Patches
CBN Transdermal Patch 20mg
THC 0%
CBD 20%
Balms
Muscle Freeze 300mg 3oz
CBD 200%
Lotions
CBD Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
CBD 100%
Capsules
CBN Capsules-150mg 30-pack
Transdermal Patches
Sativa Transdermal Patch 10mg
THC 10%
Cartridges
0.5g 1:1 CBN:CBD Distillate Vape Kit
Cartridges
Northern Lights Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Blue Dream Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Spicy Fire OG Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Northern Berry Distillate Cartridge 1g
