Mary's Medicinals
unclaimed brand
22
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Topicals
Concentrates
Edibles
Hemp CBD
Mary's Medicinals products
76 products
Lotions
Indica Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 100%
3.9
(
8
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Remedy THC Tincture 1000mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 1000%
5.0
(
3
)
Cartridges
Durban Poison Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 85.03%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
3
)
Transdermal Patches
Indica Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 20%
4.5
(
2
)
Transdermal Patches
CBN Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 10%
4.5
(
2
)
Transdermal Patches
1:1 Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 5%
CBD 5%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
FORMULA Compound 1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBG
by Mary's Medicinals
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Muscle Freeze 1.5oz
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 70%
5.0
(
1
)
Hemp CBD tinctures
Remedy CBD Tincture 500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 500%
5.0
(
1
)
Lotions
Indica Transdermal Gel Pen 200mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 200%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
3:1 CBD/THC Cartridge 0.5g
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 15.529%
CBD 48.08%
5.0
(
1
)
Transdermal Patches
FORMULA Transdermal Patch 3:2:1 THC:CBD:CBN
by Mary's Medicinals
5.0
(
1
)
Transdermal Patches
Sativa Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 20%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Transdermal Compound – 1:1 CBD:THC
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 50%
CBD 50%
5.0
(
1
)
Transdermal Patches
CBN Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 0%
CBD 20%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Muscle Freeze 300mg 3oz
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 200%
5.0
(
1
)
Lotions
CBD Transdermal Gel Pen 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Capsules
CBN Capsules-150mg 30-pack
by Mary's Medicinals
4.0
(
1
)
Transdermal Patches
Sativa Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 10%
4.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
0.5g 1:1 CBN:CBD Distillate Vape Kit
by Mary's Medicinals
Cartridges
Northern Lights Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Mary's Medicinals
Cartridges
Blue Dream Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Mary's Medicinals
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Spicy Fire OG Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Mary's Medicinals
Cartridges
Northern Berry Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Mary's Medicinals
1
2
3
4
