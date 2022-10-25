About this product
Our Daily Wellness Capsules are 100% plant-based and the perfect addition to your wellness routine. Made with organic full-spectrum hemp extract containing naturally occurring CBD and therapeutic terpenes (B- Caryophyllene, Linalool and Humulene), the capsule’s enteric coating is designed for improved absorption to maximize benefits. Our capsules are vegan, GMO free and gluten free, with no additives or volatile impurities.
