Our best-selling concentrated tincture offers an easy addition of CBD to your daily wellness routine. With organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with Naturally Occurring Cannabidiol, nutrient-dense sweet almond oil, hormone-balancing myrrh and the warmth of cinnamon oil, this soothing blend helps provide physical and mental relief. The Remedy Tincture packs 250 servings into just a half-ounce bottle, and each drop contains a 2mg dose of CBD.