Mass Wellspring
Small batch quality cannabis
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
9 products
Flower
Royal Gorilla
by Mass Wellspring
THC 18.9%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Super Sour Diesel
by Mass Wellspring
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Dreamings
by Mass Wellspring
THC 17.1%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Granola Funk Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Mass Wellspring
THC 19.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Granola Funk
by Mass Wellspring
THC 22.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Special Queen
by Mass Wellspring
THC 20.86%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Super Silver Haze Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Mass Wellspring
THC 22.4%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Amnesia Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Mass Wellspring
THC 22.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Strawberry Amnesia
by Mass Wellspring
THC 16.3%
CBD 0%
