Matrix NV
FLOWER / OIL / SHATTER
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Matrix NV products
63 products
Flower
Super Sour Diesel
by Matrix NV
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Dream Queen
by Matrix NV
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Tangilope
by Matrix NV
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
SFV OG
by Matrix NV
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Tangilope PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mendo Breath
by Matrix NV
4.0
(
1
)
Resin
Super Sour Diesel Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
by Matrix NV
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Dream Queen Pure Cannabis Oil CO2 Cartridges 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
Sour Diesel OG PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
Gorilladawg PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
CBD x Sherbert PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
Chem Dawg #4 PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
Green Cush Disposable CO2 Vape 0.3g
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
Mendo Breath Disposable CO2 Vape 0.3g
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
Green Cush Pure Cannabis CO2 Oil Cartridge 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
Queen Kong Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
Dutch Granddaddy PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
SFV OG PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
Green Cush Pure Cannabis CO2 Oil Syringe 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Flower
Slymer
by Matrix NV
Cartridges
Mendo Breath Pure Cannabis Oil CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Matrix NV
Flower
Clementine
by Matrix NV
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Ringo's Gift Pax Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
THC 46%
CBD 72%
Cartridges
Durban Poison PAX Pod 0.5g
by Matrix NV
1
2
3
