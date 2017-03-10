Matrix NV
Shiskaquine
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Matrix exclusive. This heavy CBD hybrid cross of Shiskaberry and Harlequin. These chunky flowers have a sweet berry aroma and a bubblegum aftertaste. Shiskaquine will leave you with a functional body high that melts pain and discomfort away.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene
Shiskaquine effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
55% of people say it helps with pain
Headaches
44% of people say it helps with headaches
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
