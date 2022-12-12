About this product
50/50 Live Resin Vape Carts (50% Live Resin Sauce + 50% THC Distillate).
Full spectrum terpene and cannabinoid profile that offers the same entourage effect of smoking flower with a shot of THC distillate to enhance the effects.
Produced completely in-house extracted exclusively from fresh frozen cannabis grown in the Matrix garden
Full spectrum terpene and cannabinoid profile that offers the same entourage effect of smoking flower with a shot of THC distillate to enhance the effects.
Produced completely in-house extracted exclusively from fresh frozen cannabis grown in the Matrix garden
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!