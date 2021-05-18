About this product
Indica | Relaxing & Pain-Relieving
If you’re looking for something with high THC, look no further than Black Diamonds. A cross between Black Lime Reserve Tanoue Cut paired with Diamonds and blended with Master OG II, is what yields this highly potent strain. An indica, its aromas are gaseous, sweet and spicy with a touch of vanilla, providing a robust experience. If calming your anxiety or easing chronic pain are what you aim to treat, then the relaxing effects of Black Diamonds is a good choice.
LINEAGE
Black Lime Reserve Tanoue Cut x [Diamonds x Master OG II]
THC LEVELS
27 - 30% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 6% terpenes
limonene, elemene, beta myrcene, beta caryophyllene
matter.
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.