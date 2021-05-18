Indica | Relaxing & Pain-Relieving



If you’re looking for something with high THC, look no further than Black Diamonds. A cross between Black Lime Reserve Tanoue Cut paired with Diamonds and blended with Master OG II, is what yields this highly potent strain. An indica, its aromas are gaseous, sweet and spicy with a touch of vanilla, providing a robust experience. If calming your anxiety or easing chronic pain are what you aim to treat, then the relaxing effects of Black Diamonds is a good choice.



LINEAGE

Black Lime Reserve Tanoue Cut x [Diamonds x Master OG II]



THC LEVELS

27 - 30% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - .3% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

3 - 6% terpenes

limonene, elemene, beta myrcene, beta caryophyllene