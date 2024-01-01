Edible fans, Verilife Albany stocks the good stuff just for you. These Cherry Cola Chewable Gels from matter. taste as good as they feel, with 10mg emulsified THC per gel and an irresistible sweet soda pop flavor. matter. quality means reliable dosing and flavors that will leave your previous favorites sitting on the shelf. Pick up one bag to try if you’re the skeptical type, or stock up on more to save yourself a trip.

