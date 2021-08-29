About this product
Terpene-Infused Distillate Disposable Vape Pens
Our Banana Cabana vape is a tropical island mix with banana notes and earthy tones. Its bountiful benefits include mood elevation, relaxation, and improving concentration and memory. It’s a vape you’ll go bananas for!
THC .17% | CBD .17%
TERPENES
beta pinene | .6%
alpha pinene | .9%
limonene | 1.5%
beta myrcene | 1.7%
6.6% total terpenes
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.