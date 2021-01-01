About this product
Watermelon Spots have a 1:0 THC to CBD ratio which delivers euphoric and uplifting psychoactive effects.
--
Bursting with fruit flavors, Matter premium cannabis-infused sour gummy bites give your taste buds the perfect punctuation to the day. Every bite is made with emulsified THC for faster-acting onsets.
--
Bursting with fruit flavors, Matter premium cannabis-infused sour gummy bites give your taste buds the perfect punctuation to the day. Every bite is made with emulsified THC for faster-acting onsets.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.