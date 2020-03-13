Choosing to use CBD Capsules as a dietary supplement is not only considered faster but also cleaner and easier compared to CBD Oil.



Our MaxCBD 15mg Full Spectrum CBD soft gels provide the natural soothing effect that our CBD Oil Tinctures do but housed in a cellulose capsule making them quick, simple and discreet without any of the unwanted aftertaste. Additionally, our capsules are liquid, making them much more bioavailable than dry-extract capsules. Give your body an instant dose of calmness with each capsule.



✔️ Science-backed health: CBD Balances your endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for your mood, focus, and energy.



✔️ Quick and Convenient: Consume CBD in mere seconds and begin to enjoy the health benefits.



✔️ Easy to take: Mix with coffee, juice, or tea for easy consumption.



✔️ Toxin-free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides.



✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.