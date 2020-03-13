As you apply this CBD enriched cream, your skin will feel cool and start to tingle. That’s a sign the peppermint oil and 36 other natural ingredients are at work. This mixture is infused with CBD to increase recovery by stimulating your skin’s deep cells. When applied topically, it may reduce sore, achy muscles and tension headaches.

The 1000mg CBD peppermint cream by MaxCBD will help you freeze away all tight areas and joint inflammation your daily impacts have brought upon you.



The combination of peppermint and other key ingredients contribute to the cooling and deep feeling effect of this incredibly soothing topical cream. Massage it into your skin and you will immediately feel a cooling sensation sink in, then further deeper into our mass.