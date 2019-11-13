This lavender and CBD cream is a bona fide addition to your daily beauty regimen.

A holistic formula combines the effects of various skin rejuvenating products.



The MaxCBD Lavender Soothing Lavender & CBD Cream is rich, creamy and packed with essential oils including powerful CBD Hemp Oil, Shea Butter, Aloe, Lavender, and other beneficial naturally derived ingredients.



The Soothing Lavender & CBD Cream targets pain and creates an immediate soothing and relaxing sensation, make it a part of your daily beauty regime by moisturizing your skin, and keeping it looking young and vibrant.



✔️ Revitalizing Moisture: Lavender oil acts as a moisturizer and stimulates your skin’s fibroblasts — the deep cells that keep you looking young.



✔️ Rich Pleasure: As you apply the cream you’ll smile at the pleasant scent and creamy texture.



✔️ Endocannabinoid System: CBD can work wonders on your skin because it improves a part of your nervous system found throughout your body.



✔️ Safe CBD: This CBD enriched cream has no side effects, removes irritation, and can be used without worry.



✔️ Toxin-free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides.



✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.