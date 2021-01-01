Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand MCR Labs

MCR Labs

Quantitation

About this product

Quantitation is the numbers in your medicine. We can tell not just whether a cannabinoid is present, but exactly how much of it is in the product, be it marijuana flower or MIP (marijuana infused product).
Quantitative analysis allows patients to get the precise medicine to treat their condition.

We developed analytical methods to accurately test for the amount of each cannabinoid, including THC, CBD, CBN, THCa, CBDa, d8-THC, CBGA, THCV, CBDV, and CBC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!