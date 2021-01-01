About this product

Quantitation is the numbers in your medicine. We can tell not just whether a cannabinoid is present, but exactly how much of it is in the product, be it marijuana flower or MIP (marijuana infused product).

Quantitative analysis allows patients to get the precise medicine to treat their condition.



We developed analytical methods to accurately test for the amount of each cannabinoid, including THC, CBD, CBN, THCa, CBDa, d8-THC, CBGA, THCV, CBDV, and CBC.