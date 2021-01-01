About this product

Enjoy the ultimate aromatic, restorative experience with our CBD Massage Oil! This moisturizing, luxurious massage oil provides physical restoration for strained, tense muscles, while releasing a beautifully botanical blend of aromatic oils.



Knead into joints and muscles throughout the day or when receiving (or giving!) a massage. The CBD oil in the oil blend interacts with the cannabinoid receptors within your skin and muscles for targeted, localized relief. Combined with Olive, Myrrha, and Cassia Leaf Oils, this CBD massage oil will encourage a balance of body and mind as well as smooth, silky skin. The warming properties of Cinnamon Leaf oil soothe away tension and promote deep relaxation.



A purely spa-like experience, all from one bottle!

