About this product

Brighten skin tone, fade the look of wrinkles, and smooth fine lines and rough texture with the power of Hemp! Infused with the highest quality CBD oil, our Collagen Retinol Anti-Aging Cream is designed to help reduce inflammation, smooth wrinkles, and diminish the appearance of age spots. The dense nutrients will provide nourishment, helping to ease a variety of skin ailments and issues. Use daily for added moisture and to renew the appearance of your skin throughout the day.



Benefits:

Aids in inflammation

Smooths wrinkles fast

Diminish the look of age spots

Brightens skin tone

Smooths fine lines and texture

Features:

Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids

Pure Isolate Hemp Oil

Use daily for optimal results



