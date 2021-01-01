About this product

The Beauty Package: Your Majesty CBD Cream, Vitamin C Serum, and Body Butter ($104.97 Value)

Pamper your skin with three of our most luxurious beauty products. Each helps to nourish and heal the skin while promoting natural radiance and health from the inside out. Enjoy the healing, soothing properties of Your Majesty, bask in the brightening power of Pure Vitamin C Serum, and marvel at the magic of our CBD Body Butter as your skin becomes silky-smooth.



Your Majesty CBD Cream

Our most powerful skin-rejuvenating cream, Your Majesty offers the ultimate support for skin health and vitality. It is easily and quickly absorbed. A powerful infusion of CBD calms irritation and redness and fights signs of aging. Organic green tea, avocado oil, and Marla kernel oil help to revitalize the tissue and seal in hydration that restores and stimulates each cell.



This is our top go-to for a deep-tissue healer that restores vibrancy and skin that looks (and feels) younger and healthier!



Pure Vitamin C Serum with CBD

Brighten and tone your skin with the combined powers of Full Spectrum CBD, omega-fatty acids, and Vitamin C. This serum restores pH balance, brightens dull, discolored skin, and helps to reduce blemishes and signs of aging. CBD soothes irritated, sensitive skin and battles acne and blemishes while Vitamin C protects against oxidative damage, corrects hyperpigmentation, and nourishes the cells. This serum will fight off fine lines, wrinkles, and blemishes while giving your skin a well-earned boost.



CBD Body Butter

This silky smooth, nutrient-rich body butter absorbs easily and completely into the skin where it protects the skin from dry air, heat, and cold weather while sealing in moisture. It helps to condition, soften and smooth the skin while drawing nutrients deep into the tissues for maximum nourishment and care.



The Beauty Package Product Features

- Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids

- Made with 100% organic CBD hemp extract

- Non-GMO & Pesticide-free

- Third-party lab tested

- Made in the USA