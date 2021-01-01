About this product

Experience deep, lasting results with CBD Extract Roll On Gel. This intensive pain-easing formula combines the tissue supportive powers of CBD with the cooling properties of menthol. Combined, these compounds provide highly effective, fast-acting, targeted relief for sore muscles and aching joints.



The roll-on applicator makes it easy to apply an even layer of gel, exactly where you need it most. This CBD relief rub will be your ultimate ally following a strenuous workout, a big game, or mild muscle injury. It also may also provide valuable relief for muscle and joint discomfort related to various chronic conditions, including fibromyalgia and arthritis, in conjunction with your prescribed treatment from a qualified medical physician.



If you need quick relief when you’re on the go, this is the product for you!

