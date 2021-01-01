About this product

For greater bioavailability, we took Full Spectrum CBD Oil and blended it with a special oil: organic coconut oil, amino acids, frankincense and CBDa (the raw, pure and natural acid of which the compound

CBD derives). But while those ingredients are powerful and effective on their own, we had a little more technological magic to increase the efficacy of this CBD blend even further.



Prior to blending with our Full Spectrum CBD Oil, this special oil blend has its molecule membrane removed and becomes oxygenated through a patented process in order to covalently bond to the CBD of the oil. When bonded, the CBD is encapsulated by this special oil and protected from decarboxylation as it makes its way through the system, reaching the targeted area as one complete molecule.



The advantage of our Oxygen Infused blend over standard full spectrum oil is that more CBD, CBDa, CBG, CBGN and the generous variety of compounds derived may be absorbed into the body for maximum benefits. It’s all the power and goodness of Full Spectrum CBD oil — taken to the next level.

