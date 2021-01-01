Loading…
Logo for the brand MeCBD

MeCBD

CBD Pure Hemp AM-PM Moisturizer 20mg

About this product

This powerful dual-action formula includes age-defying properties that help reduce the appearance of wrinkles up to 45%. Boost hydration and suppleness, while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. This versatile moisturizing is great for all ages and complexions and is best for those who want a simple yet effective skincare routine. Use morning and night to help restore your skin's natural and healthy complexion.

Benefits:
Reduces wrinkles
Prevents free radical damage
Moisturizes
Fortifies skin's natural moisture barrier

Features:
Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids
Pure Isolate Hemp Oil
Use AM & PM for optimal results
Made in USA
Lab Tested

