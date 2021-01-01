About this product

Use MeCBD Body Butter to infuse moisture into the skin and to help condition, soften, and smooth away dryness. This nutrient-rich formula contains the perfect blend of CBD to offer soothing support for inflammation and other skin ailments. Rich and creamy, our moisturizing body butter is made with pure and organic ingredients that make it the perfect solution to help nourish the skin, keeping it ultra-soft all day long. Apply as often as needed or on damp skin right out of the shower.