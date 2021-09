About this product

Our Full Spectrum CBD Oils are our most loved products. Each bottle is packed to the brim with a unique blend of whole-plant compounds found in organic hemp. These compounds, including terpenes, flavonoids, and phytocannabinoids, offer their own unique health-supportive properties. All of these compounds work together synergistically in the body to provide incredible results.



Full Spectrum CBD Oil is perfect for use as a daily health and wellness supplement or as a support for specific health issues. It can help reduce joint and muscle discomfort, support a healthy stress response, encourage mental clarity and focus, boost the immune system, and encourage recovery from illness or injuries.



Our Full Spectrum CBD Oil is derived from organic industrial hemp that is non-GMO and pesticide-free! Our CBD contains no fillers, chemicals, artificial dyes or fragrances, or alcohol. Just pure, CBD goodness!



Our high potency Full Spectrum Pure Hemp CBD Extract oil contains 50 servings per 1 oz bottle. Our Natural Flavored option is perfect for mixing into foods and beverages, while Peppermint makes it easy (and delicious!) to take your daily dose while on-the-go.



For use as a daily supplement, choose our 100mg, 250mg, or 500mg potencies. For support for specific health issues, choose our 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg, or 1500mg. For maximum support for health issues and to support healthy aging, we recommend our 1,000mg or 1,500mg oils.