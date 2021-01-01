About this product

Get your daily dose of Pure Hemp Extract with these delicious 20mg gummies. CBD gummies are excellent for those who don’t like the taste of CBD and prefer not to swallow pills — or for those who want a tasty treat as part of their daily health and wellness routine!



Packed with flavor and made with the purest hemp oil, these gummies deliver optimal support for general health and wellbeing. Use these to promote mental clarity and focus, joint health, and more effective stress management. Delivering 20mg of CBD per gummy, these are a great choice for those who are looking for a gentle, daily wellness support.