About this product

Meet the newest addition to your daily skincare routine! Using the power of pure hemp oil, Night Skin Rejuvenator Cream is designed to plump and renew your skin every night as you rest. Our unique formula accelerates surface cell regeneration to ensure you wake up to bright, moisturized skin. This specially made night cream continuously moisturizes through the night, leaving your skin feeling fresh and revived. Use nightly for softer, smoother, and younger-looking skin.



Benefits:

- Accelerate surface cell regeneration

- Plumps and firms

- Provides intense hydration



Features:

- Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids

- Pure Isolate Hemp Oil

- Use daily for optimal results

- Made in the USA

- Lab Tested