About this product

Promote vibrancy and stimulate rapid healing after tattooing! Infused with CBD and Apple Stem Cells, this unique formula replenishes moisture to irritated and inflamed skin. It also helps promote the regrowth of skin cells while protecting fresh tattoos.



Flaking, skin sensitivity, redness, and scabbing are common after getting a tattoo. Controlling this response is crucial to ensuring that your new skin art remains crisp, clear, and vibrant! This CBD cream is designed to protect, nourish, and soothe irritated skin following a tattoo.



Benefits:

- Protects new tattoos

- Promotes vibrancy in existing tattoos

- Provides soothing care

- Stimulates rapid recovery of the skin



Features:

- 20mg of hemp-derived CBD extract

- Made using 100% Organic CBD

- Non-GMO

- Pesticide-free

- Laboratory Tested

- Made in the USA