Our most powerful skin-rejuvenating product in our CBD skincare line, CBD Your Majesty provides ultimate skin support. It is easily and quickly absorbed into the skin, where it calms irritation and redness, eases aggravated skin, and reduces patchiness, flaking, and age spots.



The blend of active ingredients, such as organic green tea, avocado oil, Marla kernel oil, and peppermint oil, helps to rejuvenate the skin’s barrier by emulsifying tissues and reducing transepidermal water loss. It’s loaded with antioxidants that help to slow the appearance of aging skin and creates the ultimate protective barrier.



We highly recommend this cream for quick recovery after shaving, epilation stress, laser, and chemical peeling, as well as environmental stressors, such as cold weather or sunburn.