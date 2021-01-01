Loading…
MeCBD

CBD Radiation Relief Cream 1oz

Our CBD Radiation Relief Cream was specially formulated to support those battling cancer. The blend of CBD and other ingredients help reduce the skin’s stress load when undergoing radiation or chemotherapy by supplying it with cell regenerative antioxidants and nutrients. It gently to reduce tenderness, redness, and itching that is so often a result of common cancer treatments.

Use this Radiation Relief Cream to give your skin a sensation of relief and some much-needed care and love. We recommend using morning and evening or as needed throughout the day.
