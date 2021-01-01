About this product

Get the ultimate in daily protection and repair with this multi-tasking moisturizer. Our SPF 30 Moisturizer with CBD offers superior sun protection while also hydrating your skin. It’s blended with CBD and nourishing plant-extracts that support and protect your skin.



Green Tea Leaf Extract is full of antioxidants and offers anti-inflammatory properties that are especially helpful for irritated or acne-prone skin. Shea Butter helps balance the natural oil production of the skin and forms a protective barrier that helps keep your complexion safe from environmental factors, such as chlorine, dry air, and heat. Cucumber extract soothes, smoothes, and cools the skin.



This product is dermatologist recommended, tear-free, Zinc-Oxide free, hypoallergenic, and water-resistant. Our mineral sunscreen is just what you need to keep your skin hydrated and safe from the sun’s harmful rays.



Benefits:

- Dermatologist recommended

- Tear Free

- Made with Zinc Oxide

- Hypoallergenic

- Water Resistant



Features

- Hemp-derived CBD extract

- Made using 100% Organic CBD

- Non-GMO

- Pesticide-free

- Laboratory Tested

- Made in the USA