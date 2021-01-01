About this product

Meet your new go-to facial serum! CBD Vitamin C Serum blends Full Spectrum CBD, omega-fatty acids, and Vitamin C to create a serum that radically reduces signs of aging.



Omega fatty acids balance and hydrate your skin. Cannabinoids in CBD extract soothe sensitive, irritated, acne-prone complexions, and help reduce signs of aging, such as fine lines, age spots, and dull skin. Vitamin C combats free radicals, corrects hyperpigmentation, and restores vibrancy and health to your skin — without overdrawing or irritating even fragile, aging skin.



Look brighter, feel better, and give your skin a boost!

