About this product

Benefits

- Infused with CBD for rapid relief to muscle tension

- Penetrates to the deepest layers of the skin for intensive, targeted relief

- Excellent support for chronic conditions

- Supports the healing process following a surgery or injury

- Eases sore muscles and aching joints

- Intensive Relief CBD Rub 500mg Description



Whether you’re climbing mountains, lifting weights, recovering from an injury, or just trying to make it through the day pain-free, this healing CBD Intensive Relief Rub will be your ultimate go-to for quick, effective relief. Intensive Relief Rub works deep into your tissues to relieve aching, tension, and discomfort. Our 100% organic CBD extract and the other compounds within support deep tissue healing and relief from chronic pain issues



Emu oil is high in essential fatty acids, including omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9, which help to protect the skin. Its robust blend of antioxidants and other compounds help to reduce inflammation and pains such as those related to arthritis, aging, or strenuous workouts.



Emu oil is easily absorbed and deeply hydrating. Its ability to penetrate to the deepest layers of the skin make it the perfect carrier oil for CBD. Together, these two ingredients create a powerfully supportive muscle and joint rub for deep relief, exactly where you need it.



Features

- Infused with 500mg of CBD

- Contains 10% Emu Oil for additional pain easing support

- Made with 100% organic CBD hemp extract

- Non-GMO

- Pesticide-free

- Third-party lab tested

- Made in the USA