About this product

Melt away tension in minutes with our CBD Intensive Relief Rub. This smooth, easy-to-apply balm is the answer to tight muscles and aching joints! Our Intensive Relief Rub contains 50mg of pure CBD extract that quickly binds to cannabinoid receptors within your skin and muscles to trigger relaxation. As your muscles loosen, your body is able to clear away pain and discomfort and encourage deep-tissue restoration on a cellular level. This product is particularly helpful for tight, strained, and knotted muscles or stiff joints.