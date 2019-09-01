About this product
Relaxed
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Tingly
Lifter CBD Flower Description
Our Lifter strain of CBD is an Oregon Bred CBD, created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. As one of the most sought after strains in CBD flower, users can feel a calming yet energetic effect. Lifter buds have a funky aroma with hints of fuel and lemon. This is the perfect strain day or night.
13.7% Total Cannabinoids
Features:
Half Ounce CBD Flower
13.7% Total Cannabinoids
Less than 0.3% THC
Organically Grown
Third-Party Laboratory Tested
Grown in Oregon
Our CBD Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing.
Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care.
USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp
We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States.
It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.