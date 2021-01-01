About this product

Hydrate and tone your skin with our CBD Face Toner! This balancing toner is perfect for removing excess dirt and oil from your pores, leaving your skin clean and refreshed. It’s formulated with an intricate blend of natural extracts and 20mg of pure CBD to supply the skin with all the nutrients it needs to stay moisturized and radiant.



Spritz onto your skin before applying one of our skin serums. If your skin needs a refresh throughout the day, apply a thin mist over your face (even when you’re wearing makeup!) to refresh and rejuvenate your face.

