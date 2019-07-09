About this product
Euphoric
Relaxed
Creative
Sleepy
Tingly
Special Sauce CBD Flower Description:
Noted for its astringent berry smells, pink sigmas, and high oil return, Special Sauce CBD Hemp Flower offers euphoric, creative effects perfect for sleep and relaxation. Although buds may be small, the high-quality sweet, hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor make this strain a fan favorite.
Features:
Half Ounce CBD Flower
20% Total Cannabinoids
Less than 0.3% THC
Organically Grown
Third-Party Laboratory Tested
Grown in Oregon
Our CBD Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
About this brand
And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing.
Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care.
USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp
We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States.
It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.