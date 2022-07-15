Sticky and dense, Elektra CBD flower is one of the most potently aromatic CBD flowers you'll experience. The Elektra CBD flower features pine and citrusy flavors with a subtle spiciness of hops and a smooth smoke experience. Elektra CBD is the backbone of many high CBD crosses due to her availability, high resin content, and strong terpenes.



The Elektra strain boast 17.5% CBDa and <LOQ Δ9 THC. Listed below are other components of this product.