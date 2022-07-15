Goddess Rising CBD has very firm greasy nugs that put off a nice bouquet of lime, Mint, and Garlic when ground up. Goddess Rising CBD has a very skunky and fuely taste when smoked.



Goddess Rising CBD is another high performer! Our highest yet!!! Testing out at 23.18% CBD-A, and 0.02% Delta 9 THC. Another great choice. Goddess Rising CBD is a select proprietary strain from a great Oregon grower.