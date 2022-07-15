Goddess Rising CBD has very firm greasy nugs that put off a nice bouquet of lime, Mint, and Garlic when ground up. Goddess Rising CBD has a very skunky and fuely taste when smoked.
Goddess Rising CBD is another high performer! Our highest yet!!! Testing out at 23.18% CBD-A, and 0.02% Delta 9 THC. Another great choice. Goddess Rising CBD is a select proprietary strain from a great Oregon grower.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.