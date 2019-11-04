Hawaiian Haze CBD s a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Hawaiian Haze CBD has a floral smell and taste of tropical fruit. Many users also report that Hawaiian Haze CBD makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Airy and lightweight enough for daytime enjoyment yet strong enough to provide a lasting relaxation and relief.
Welcome to Hawaii, with 20.7% CBDa and <LOQ Δ9 THC, this should do the trick.
