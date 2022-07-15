Zena’s Poison has an earthy lemon fragrance and stinky resinous buds. Zena's Poison CBD is a proprietary strain that is so popular that all that’s left is on the website. Hurry or you’ll have to wait until the 2019 crop becomes available again.



Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:

16.82% CBDA

15.00% Total CBD

0.04% Delta 9 THC