Death Star

by MEDCo
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Death Star
Death Star

Death Star, also known as "Deathstar," is a popular indica marijuana strain bred from a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel. Death Star offers skunky sweet jet fuel aromas that are pungent and fill up your nostrils. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quit a powerful buzz. The effects of Death Star can be slow to arrive, but once they do, this strain will take away all of your worries and replace them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Death Star is ideal for daytime of nighttime use. This strain was originally bred in Ohio, but now has friends throughout the galaxy.

Death Star effects

Reported by real people like you
985 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
