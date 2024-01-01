  • This bubbler has a carb on the top for more airflow and options. No need to pull the stem out.
  • Both the slide and the mouthpiece are removable pieces on this bubbler to make cleaning easier.
  • Water allows all flavors to be tasted, adding moisture and helps remove harmful substances.
  • MediBubbler is guaranteed to be smooth and we know you will love your new piece.
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

Product image for SFV OG Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
SFV OG Pre-Roll 1g
by MediBubbler Smooth Bubbler
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Illemonati
Flower
Illemonati
by MediBubbler Smooth Bubbler
THC 20.12%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sherbert
Flower
Sherbert
by MediBubbler Smooth Bubbler
THC 20.36%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sherbet Pre-Roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Sherbet Pre-Roll 0.8g
by MediBubbler Smooth Bubbler
THC 17.69%
CBD 0%